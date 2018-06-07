DJ Tira's wife Gugu not bothered by that Samas hate
DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khati has a spicy message for haters who thought the backlash she got for seemingly having a "bad attitude" at the Samas would pull her down.
For those of you who were living under a rock or living your best life on vacay‚ let us balance you.
Gugu became a major topic of discussion after a screenshot of her giving hosts Somizi Mhlongo‚ Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps a thumbs down for a joke they made about Mabala Noise.
Then Gugu's facial expressions when she accepted an award on behalf of Mafikizolo also left a bitter taste in Twitter's mouth.
Now‚ almost a week since the fiasco‚ Gugu has come out to say that topping the trends list was actually beneficial to her brand.
"God has used all the negativity to empower my brand it’s only been a week but he's already started doing truly amazing things‚ things I was not able to do by myself. The more people that mentioned my name since Saturday‚ you have no idea the amount of exposure and platform I got. Brands are calling me a force."
Gugu said that the entire experience has assured her that there were more blessings headed her way.
In the wake of the storm both DJ Tira and Mafikizolo defended Gugu against the hate.
"She didn't like the 'rest in peace Mabala Entertainment' joke. She is a great person who doesn't appreciate negative vibes. Must we be laughing at Mabala now that they not focusing on music?‚" said Tira.