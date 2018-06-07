DJ Tira's wife Gugu not bothered by that Samas hate

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khati has a spicy message for haters who thought the backlash she got for seemingly having a "bad attitude" at the Samas would pull her down.

For those of you who were living under a rock or living your best life on vacay‚ let us balance you.

Gugu became a major topic of discussion after a screenshot of her giving hosts Somizi Mhlongo‚ Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps a thumbs down for a joke they made about Mabala Noise.

Then Gugu's facial expressions when she accepted an award on behalf of Mafikizolo also left a bitter taste in Twitter's mouth.