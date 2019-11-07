Taking kids' lives the worst crime

It is inconceivable that a father murdered his four children in cold blood to spite his wife who he suspected of cheating.

Yesterday, 44-year-old Sibusiso Mpungose - who hanged the four children aged 4, 6, 10 and 16 - was given four life terms by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Judge Sharmaine Balton described the man's actions as "horrendous and inhumane".

In his previous appearance, Mpungose had pleaded guilty to the murders, saying he was having marital problems and his wife wanted to divorce him.

He told the court that he suspected his wife was cheating on him, despite her denials, and he decided to kill the kids and commit suicide. However, Mpungose was arrested while trying to take his own life.

How selfish of him to decide to take the lives of innocent children to hurt his wife who he was fighting with?

The kids were killed for nothing by someone whom they trusted and loved.