Taking kids' lives the worst crime
It is inconceivable that a father murdered his four children in cold blood to spite his wife who he suspected of cheating.
Yesterday, 44-year-old Sibusiso Mpungose - who hanged the four children aged 4, 6, 10 and 16 - was given four life terms by the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Judge Sharmaine Balton described the man's actions as "horrendous and inhumane".
In his previous appearance, Mpungose had pleaded guilty to the murders, saying he was having marital problems and his wife wanted to divorce him.
He told the court that he suspected his wife was cheating on him, despite her denials, and he decided to kill the kids and commit suicide. However, Mpungose was arrested while trying to take his own life.
How selfish of him to decide to take the lives of innocent children to hurt his wife who he was fighting with?
The kids were killed for nothing by someone whom they trusted and loved.
They were killed by a person who was supposed to have protected them.
As a society, we are relieved that a monster like Mpungose will spend the rest of his life behind the high walls of prison. It is where he rightfully belongs.
We are also encouraged by prison sentences like these and we only hope the news of his lengthy sentence will serve as a lesson to other people facing similar problems - that taking other people's lives will end them up in jail.
This monster has lost everything - his beautiful children, freedom and wife - and he should rot in jail.
He should have known that taking the lives of innocent souls to get back at his wife was not the solution.
Let this be a lesson to other partners and couples who go through difficult paths - revenge is no solution but professional help is.
Yes, divorce is painful, no couple who has gone through it found it pleasant, but with time, people can heal from the heartache and move on.
We are hopeful that the deceased children's mother will find strength one day and move on with her life - though it is not easy after losing your loved ones.
As for Mpungose, we are rejoicing that you will never set your foot in our streets again.
