Man 'kills' nephew (14) with panga

The mother of a man who attacked seven children with a panga, killing one of them, because they allegedly fed him rotten meat, wants her mentally ill son to rot in prison.

Nyengedzo Ramarumo, 14, a Grade 8 pupil from Nghezimani village in Malamulele, Limpopo, was chopped with a panga, allegedly by his uncle, and died at a local clinic while his two cousins and four friends sustained injuries.

Nyengedzo's visibly heartbroken grandmother Khubani Makhubele told Sowetan that her son Shadrack Makhubele, 43, has been mentally ill since 1996 after losing his father, and had a history of attacking people.

"I know it's a difficult thing for a mother to say this but I need him to be locked up because he is going to kill all of us. I don't know what to do with him. It's been two years since I left my house because he nearly killed me when he assaulted me with fists to a point that I bled from my ear," Makhubele said.

She said the children were watching TV when they were attacked with a panga on Saturday afternoon.