Nanny 'kills' child, hides the body

"I got home on Friday after work and found that the burglar door was locked but the door was not. It was odd because when we opened the door we found keys on the floor, as if someone locked the burglar door and threw the keys into the house," she said.

As they walked in, they found Tsabane praying and she told them there had been intruders in the house. She further said Langalihle, whom she had been looking after for 17 months, had been abducted by four men.

She then showed them injuries on her hands which, she claimed, she sustained while fighting off the intruders. Doctors later apparently found the injuries to have been self-inflicted.

"She was praying and there was a white powder on the floor. She had injuries on her arms which the doctors concluded were self-inflicted. She said Langa [the child] was taken by four men who forced their way into the house and said one of the men was one of our neighbours," Mnguni said.

She said Tsabane alleged she was almost raped and claimed they stabbed her in her arms.