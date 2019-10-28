Horrific crash kills one, injures five on R59 near Vereeniging

A man was killed and five others, including four children, were injured when two vehicles collided on the R59 between Vereeniging and Vaalpark on Monday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.45am to find two wrecked cars in the middle of the road. A third was parked on the side of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying near one vehicle. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," said ER24.

Five people in the second car sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby provincial hospitals.