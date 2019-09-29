Wife arrested after husband dies from mayonnaise bottle cut in boozy fight

A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband who bled profusely after his arm was lacerated by a broken mayonnaise bottle during an alcohol-fuelled argument in Aliwal North.

Police said the couple, from Saamwerk Farm in the Eastern Cape, had an argument on Friday evening and the 33-year-old man had struck her with a knobkerrie on the head while she was cooking.

The couple had earlier in the day been in Aliwal North for an afternoon of shopping.

“It is then alleged that the suspect retaliated to the assault by throwing a bottle of mayonnaise at the husband. A shard of glass from the bottle cut through the deceased's upper right arm, leaving him bleeding profusely,” said police spokesperson warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha.

Emergency medical services were called but the man refused treatment.

The couple then continued drinking alcohol and later went to sleep.

“The woman alleged that she then discovered that her husband was dead [on Saturday at 5am].”

Detectives are still investigating the incident and the woman will make a court appearance on Monday.