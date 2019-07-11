Woman allegedly kills three children, torches home, turns gun on herself

Police are investigating three cases of murder and an inquest after a 40-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her children and apparently turned the gun on herself on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the gun belonged to her husband. The three children were aged 10, 17 and 19.

Spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said Brakpan police responded to a fire complaint at Sallies Village at about 5pm. Van Staad said on arrival, police found the house burning with firefighters on site. They found a man, who said he was the owner of the house who told police he had tried to extinguish the fire but could not. He said the man said he went in and found their children and wife dead inside.

“He found his wife together with their three children in the living room with bullet wounds from his own 9mm pistol which was lying on the floor,” said Van Staad.

Van Staad said the man confirmed the fire arm belonged to him. The paramedics certified them dead on the scene.

“The motive of the killing is still unknown at this sage but three murder cases and an inquest have been opened and an investigation is underway," Van Staad said.