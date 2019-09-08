Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children

Pinetown mother Xolisile Mpungose should have been celebrating the 17th birthday of her eldest daughter, grade 11 schoolgirl Ayakha Jiyane on Sunday.

But there was no cake or presents. Instead, on the day, the inconsolable mother was staring at the flower-draped caskets containing the precious bodies of Ayakha as well as her three other young children, at a marquee on the grounds adjacent to the Copesville Community Hall outside Pietermaritzburg.

Xolisile found the lifeless bodies of Kuhlekonke, 4, Khwezi, 6, and Siphesihle Mpungose, 10, hanging at their Wyebank home when she went home on Tuesday afternoon. Around the same time as she made the shocking find, Ayakha, an academic achiever at Pinetown Girls' High School, went missing after she was fetched from school. A manhunt led to a gruesome discovery - her lifeless body near some bushes in New Germany. She had been strangled with the belt of a bathrobe.