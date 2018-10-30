Family of slain car guard 'shocked and distressed'

The family of an Ekurhuleni car guard killed allegedly by a motorist have expressed shock and distress at his death.

Vusi Mgiqwa was allegedly assaulted by a motorist on Friday night outside a restaurant in Springs, on the Far East Rand. An eyewitness who had come to buy food at one of the restaurants in Selcourt told Sowetan a motorist punched Mgiqwa unprovoked.

According to Ryan Hynes it was about 7pm when he and his girlfriend Tayla Shead went to collect some takeaways.

Hynes waited in the car while Shead went to fetch the food at one of the restaurants. Mgiqwa, only known to residents as Vusi, started looking around for parking as he knew Hynes as a regular customer.

"While he was trying to get the parking, some guy came and as he walked passed Vusi he said 'you must sort these f****** cars out here'.

"Vusi said 'it is not the f****** cars', it is my job'. The man carried on walking for about three metres down the road and then turned around and punched him twice. He then walked away," said Hynes.

"When he hit him, Vusi fell straight on his head. I jumped out of my car and went to check out Vusi and realised he was unconscious. I ran after the guy. He got into his car and sped away. He even drove through the red robots."