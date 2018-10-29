A popular car guard from Springs‚ east of Johannesburg‚ has died after allegedly being beaten by an agitated motorist in the same parking lot where he had spent years assisting drivers‚ an eyewitness said on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday night. Two men were arguing in the parking lot. As car guard Vusi Mgiqwa approached them‚ another man accosted the car guard — first with a verbal directive‚ and then with his fists.

Witness Tayla Shead‚ describing the sequence of events‚ explained: “That area is very busy and parking is pathetic there. Altercations have happened there because of parking. On this Friday night‚ we pulled up. There was no parking for us. As I jumped out of the car [leaving my partner in the car]‚ I saw there were these people fighting. We were all curious about what was going on.”

“This man all of a sudden walked past Vusi‚ who was also curious about the altercation‚ and he said ‘Can you just control the f***en cars’.

“As the man was walking to his own car‚ parked on the other side of the road‚ Mgiqwa responded: ‘These are not f***en cars. This is my job‚ I will handle it’‚” said Shead.

After walking a few steps the man suddenly turned around‚ walked back to Mgiqwa and punched him in the head‚ several times.

“[He hit him] multiple times in his face‚ so hard that he [Vusi] instantly dropped on his head‚” Shead said‚ adding that Mgiqwa had not even realised that the man was coming back for him.

Mgiqwa did not fight back.