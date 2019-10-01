Soccer

Mbuyiselo Sambu slips into Chippa hot seat

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 01 October 2019 - 08:50
Chippa United's assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu is now the man on the hot seat.
Chippa United's assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu is now the man on the hot seat.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi \ GALLO IMAGES

Chippa United's assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu has been tasked with picking up the pieces and delivering a first Absa Premiership win of the season for the side when they play Bidvest Wits at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane tonight (7.30pm).

Sambu slid into the hot seat after the dismissal of caretaker coach Duran Francis on Sunday. He will occupy the chair until a new coach arrives this week.

Francis took over from Clinton Larsen two weeks ago and drew his first game against Bloemfontein Celtic, before losing 1-0 to struggling Maritzburg United at the weekend.

After Friday's loss, it appears owner Siviwe Mpengesi lost patience and sent Francis packing back to his job as coach of Chippa's ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers.

Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in charge

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has pressed the panic button again and fired caretaker coach Duran Francis after only two games in charge.
Sport
19 hours ago

"The team manager informed me that I will take over from Francis until a new coach is found," Sambu said.

Rumour has it that the Chilli Boys will announce a foreign coach today and he will watch the team from the stands when they take on the Clever Boys.

The 36-year-old Sambu was Larsen's assistant and it was surprising to some that Francis took the helm ahead of him.

Asked if he knew why management bypassed him initially and appointed Francis as the caretaker coach, Sambu said: "That could only be answered by the management. I just work upon their instructions."

Fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Tonight:  Chippa v Wits, Sisa Dukashe Stadium; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB Stadium; AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini Stadium

Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala Stadium; Leopards v Sundowns, Thohoyandou; Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba Stadium

How Chippa United reached an incredible 19 different coaches in eight years

Chippa United have now reached an incredible 19 different coaches following their parting of ways with Clinton Larsen yesterday and appointing Duran ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mpengesi: 'From today‚ as Chippa United‚ we no longer have a coach called Clinton Larsen'

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi said Clinton Larsen’s inability to meet targets resulted in him being shown the door at the club.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Lentjies and Tlolane part of shake-up at Chippa

Chippa United boss Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi has started the groundwork in revamping his side ahead of the new Premier Soccer League season. The ...
Sport
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X