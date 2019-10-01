Mbuyiselo Sambu slips into Chippa hot seat

Chippa United's assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu has been tasked with picking up the pieces and delivering a first Absa Premiership win of the season for the side when they play Bidvest Wits at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane tonight (7.30pm).

Sambu slid into the hot seat after the dismissal of caretaker coach Duran Francis on Sunday. He will occupy the chair until a new coach arrives this week.

Francis took over from Clinton Larsen two weeks ago and drew his first game against Bloemfontein Celtic, before losing 1-0 to struggling Maritzburg United at the weekend.

After Friday's loss, it appears owner Siviwe Mpengesi lost patience and sent Francis packing back to his job as coach of Chippa's ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers.