Gauteng schools lose R121m this year due to theft and vandalism

More than 250 Gauteng schools have been hit by theft and vandalism this year alone, with the cost of the damage exceeding R121m.

In total, there have been 262 incidents of theft and vandalism since the start of 2019.

These figures were released on Wednesday by Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who expressed concern and disappointment at the numbers.

“It is concerning that the department has lost a total of R121,348,663.40," he said. "In about 256 schools in Gauteng, there were 262 cases of theft and vandalism reported, 187 of bullying and 107 of violence and assault."