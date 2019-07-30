ANC NEC orders Makhura to drop one male MEC

Gauteng premier David Makhura will have to drop one male member of his executive committee in order to achieve 50/50 gender parity in his cabinet.

This was decided by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting which sat over four days starting from last Friday in Irene, Pretoria.

Two independent sources that attended the meeting confirmed to SowetanLIVE that the ANC Women's League raised their unhappiness that Makhura's executive was not in line with what the previous NEC meeting agreed to on the appointment of MEC's.

The meeting at the end decided that Makhura had to drop one male MEC in order to appoint a woman, so that a 50/50 gender balance is achieved.

However, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is going to communicate ANC decisions today at noon.

After the elections, the NEC took a decision that all provincial governments should have equal number of men and women as MECs. But Makhura appointed five male MEC's and five women to his executive, which added up to a six to five ratio, including him.

At the time, it was the ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini who pleaded that women should be given equal opportunity like men.