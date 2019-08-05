Boarding school mired in red tape

A R300m state-of-the-art government special needs school is yet to open its boarding facility because of delays in obtaining a permanent occupational certificate.

Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, is still operating on a temporary occupancy certificate and its boarding school remains unoccupied.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the delay in opening the boarding school was to do with the determination of rates and taxes and other requirements by the City of Johannesburg.

The site of school has been successfully rezoned for educational purposes, Lesufi said.

He said the infrastructure department has submitted all the required documents to the city in order to be granted a permanent occupational certificate.