Strong action promised after two boys accused of raping fellow pupil
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to visit Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where a female pupil was allegedly raped by two fellow pupils last month.
Lesufi said the two alleged rapists had been suspended and their disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
They have not been arrested as police are still investigating the case, which allegedly occurred in the boys' toilets on July 25.
Lesufi said the department had zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct and would take decisive action if the allegations were proven to be true.
"It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our environment, where learners must receive education, not abuse - especially from fellow learners," he said.
Lesufi said allegations that the principal of the school was having sexual relations with pupils were not substantiated.
He said pupil discipline had been identified as one of the department's priorities.
"We want cases such as school-based violence, gangsterism, drug abuse, cyber bullying and other related serious misdemeanors to be expedited, as well as [to] ensure that the department is proactive in identifying preventative strategies to eliminate these social ills from the school environment."