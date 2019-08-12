South Africa

Strong action promised after two boys accused of raping fellow pupil

By Ernest Mabuza - 12 August 2019 - 19:03
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to visit Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where a female pupil was allegedly raped by two fellow pupils last month.

Lesufi said the two alleged rapists had been suspended and their disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

They have not been arrested as police are still investigating the case, which allegedly occurred in the boys' toilets on July 25.

Boyfriend faces murder charge after taking injured toddler to hospital

A 25-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy he took to hospital in Port Elizabeth.
News
8 hours ago

Lesufi said the department had zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct and would take decisive action if the allegations were proven to be true.

"It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our environment, where learners must receive education, not abuse - especially from fellow learners," he said.

Lesufi said allegations that the principal of the school was having sexual relations with pupils were not substantiated. 

He said pupil discipline had been identified as one of the department's priorities. 

"We want cases such as school-based violence, gangsterism, drug abuse, cyber bullying and other related serious misdemeanors to be expedited, as well as [to] ensure that the department is proactive in identifying preventative strategies to eliminate these social ills from the school environment."

Police pounce on 265 sex offenders in KZN in a month

A total of 265 people were arrested for sexual offences in KwaZulu-Natal in July.
News
5 days ago

'Sex-pest' bishop assaulted behind bars for having a phone

Pitso sustained injuries on his back.
News
1 week ago

Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso questions whether PE court is allowed to hear his case

Does the Port Elizabeth high court have the authority to preside over matters that did not take place within the court's jurisdiction?
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X