Institutionalising the memory and legacy of Harry Gwala

There are a handful or few individuals who leave an indelible mark in the history of humanity, and Harry Gwala was such a towering figure.

His name occupies a special place of pride among South Africans for his unbroken service to the Struggle against apartheid and the birth of a new SA we all enjoy today.

On July 30 2019, as part of remembering this decorated figure of struggle for national liberation and people's power, we officially launched the Harry Gwala Foundation.

In 1992, the ANC bestowed him with its highest honour, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe, for his unflinching loyalty and dedication to the fight against a system declared "a crime against humanity".

Gwala would have turned 99 on July 30.

Gwala, the Lion of the Midlands, ranks among those outstanding figures whose leadership values and courage remains unmatched.