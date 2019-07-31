Gauteng education to expand grade R to all public primary schools

Tabling the first Gauteng education budget of the 6th administration, MEC Panyaza Lesufi said their programmes are now more focused to ensure every Gauteng pupil is adequately equipped with the skills required for the changing economy.

Lesufi said their commitment is to support young people throughout their schooling life and ensure a smooth transition to post-schooling opportunities.

“We have set out five strategic goals to guide our work in the 6th administration. The department will focus on quality education and developing the creativity of Gauteng’s young and working people by building their skills and capacities. Skills development among our youth is critical to the eradication of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the department will expand grade R to all public primary schools regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“Private grade R sites will be registered through the introduction of provincial regulations. The Gauteng province is currently at 92% achievement of the target to universalisation of grade R access based on the target of 160,000 learners by 2019,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the grade R curricula will also improve the quality of grade R programmes with a focus on literacy and numeracy acquisition. He said the department is working with NGOs and the private sector to develop an intervention to train grade R practitioners in the teaching of language acquisition and mathematical concepts.