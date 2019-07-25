Protests affected Alex schools 'big time', Panyaza Lesufi tells inquiry

The service delivery protests in Alexandra resulted in learners losing eight days of school, said Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking at the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Wednesday. This week is the fourth and last sitting of the inquiry.

The inquiry follows a spate of protests in Alexandra in April. Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised by the protesters, which included overcrowding, housing, water and sanitation.

It is also looking into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) – a project initially worth R1.3bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.