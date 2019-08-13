Thuto-Lesedi one of the most problematic schools in Gauteng - Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has placed Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus in the bottom 21 schools that are problematic in the province.
Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday as two grade 12 pupils appeared before a disciplinary committee for allegedly raping a 16-year-old grade 9 pupil. Addressing the pupils, Lesufi apologised for placing the school in the bottom 21.
"We want to clean these schools and don't be surprised when you see the police with sniffer dogs," Leaufi said. “It is regrettable that such an unfortunate incident occurred in our environment where learners must receive education not abuse, especially from fellow learners."
Lesufi said the department strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct which seeks to undermine the dignity of both learners and educators.
Parents joined by pupils from three schools are protesting outside Thuto Lesedi secondary school in Vosloorus where two pupils will appear before the DC committee for allegedly raping a grade 9 learner. @YoliswaSobuwa pic.twitter.com/QPaw39WTv5— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) August 13, 2019
"Learner discipline has been identified as one of the priorities of the department. We want cases such as school-based violence, gangsterism, drug abuse, cyber bullying and other related serious misdemeanours to be expedited, as well as ensure that the department is proactive in identifying preventative strategies to eliminate these social ills from the school environment," Lesufi said.
Meanwhile, a group of parents joined by pupils from three other schools in the area protested outside the school's gates.
One of the parents, Sandile Mnisi, said parents are angry that the school did not support the rape victim.
"She reported the incident to both teachers and the principal but nothing was done. The two boys are walking outside freely because their case was struck off the roll. We demand to know why did that happen," Mnisi said.