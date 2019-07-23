R4.6bn loss a 'fraction for the PIC'

Public Investment Corporation funds went down the drain after it "poorly" invested in an insolvent oil company, owned by an alleged friend of former president Jacob Zuma.

The PIC approved the controversial investment and acquired 30% shares in US oil company Erin Energy (formerly Camac) despite it being "basically insolvent".

This detail emerged at the PIC commission of inquiry yesterday.

Former PIC boss Dan Matjila confirmed that the corporation lost $333m (about R4.6bn) in an investment.

Matjila told the commission that even though the loss was bad, it represented a "fraction of a percentage of PIC's portfolio".

"That's the nature of investments, it does happen that there's bad investments."

The investment into Erin Energy had received bad press as it was labelled "a dodgy investment".