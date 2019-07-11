Zweli Mkhize denies pressuring PIC's Matjila to fund ANC event

Former Public Investment Corporation boss Dan Matjila approached several companies funded by the corporation asking them to fund the ANC's January 8 event at the request of former party treasurer Zweli Mkhize.

This emerged at the PIC commission of inquiry in Pretoria yesterday.

Although Matjila had told the commission he was uncomfortable with revealing the name of the "top politician" who asked him to approach business people, the inquiry's evidence leader Jannie Lubbe revealed after lunch break that it was Mkhize he was referring to.

Mkhize has, however, denied this.

Matjila said he asked Lawrence Mulaudzi, a businessman who benefited from PIC funding, to assist by funding the ANC's annual event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lex Mpati to head the commission of inquiry. Mpati is assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga as commissioners.

Matjila also confirmed to have asked several other business people who had been funded by the PIC to help the ANC.