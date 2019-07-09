Forensic report implicating Dan Matjila in VBS loan is authentic: PIC

“I have never seen such a report or any documentation in connection with it but it is absolutely untrue,” he told Business Day on the sidelines of the judicial commission of inquiry.

The report, dated April 15 2019, was prepared by Nexus Forensic Services, a Pretoria-based firm.

Advocate Francois Labuschagne, a partner at Nexus Forensics Services, declined to comment on Monday, citing confidentiality agreements.

The timing of Holomisa’s statement has been questioned, as he will allegedly be implicated in Matjila’s testimony before the inquiry.

In October last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation to scrutinise allegations of governance failures at the PIC, which manages more than R2-trillion in government employees’ pension money.

As a former CEO who ran the show between 2014 and 2018, Matjila is pivotal to the inquiry headed by judge Lex Mpati. It has heard from several people who alleged that Matjila had played a key role in approving questionable deals.

