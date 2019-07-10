Matjila won't name top politician who asked for funds for ANC's January 8 event

Former Public Investment Corporation boss Dr Dan Matjila has refused to name a "top politician" who asked him to approach businesses which were funded by the corporation to contribute towards the ANC's January 8 statement event.

Matjila, who's on the stand at the PIC commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, confirmed to have asked Lawrence Mulaudzi, a businessman who benefited from PIC funding, to assist by funding ANC's annual event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, judge Lex Mpati to head the commission of inquiry into among the corporation's deals, structure and the remuneration of employees between January 2015 and August 2018. Mpati is assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga as commissioners.

Matjila also confirmed to have asked several other business people who had been funded by the PIC to help the ANC.

When asked, by Marcus, if he (Matjila) was comfortable to reveal the name of the top politician, Matjila said he was uncomfortable with revealing the identity of the top politician.

Marcus asked: "Why would you deem it appropriate as the head of the PIC to pass such a request... any political party should have contacted them themselves."

The inquiry is underway.