Tshifhango Ndadza‚ a senior market risk analyst at the PIC‚ told an inquiry into the asset manager how it initially invested R1.285bn in 2013 to enable Sekunjalo to buy the Independent Media group from its Irish parent‚ Independent News and Media Plc in 2013.

Independent Media owns a range of well-known publications including The Star and Cape Argus.

Sekunjalo would later table an offer to buy the PIC’s shares and loans in Independent Media at almost double their book value‚ representing a substantial premium. However Ndadza testified that there was a catch.

“The proposal also carried with it an implicit investment consideration for PIC to invest in Sekunjalo’s listed entity‚ Sagarmatha Technologies Limited‚” stated Ndadza.

“This conditional exit mechanism could have presented reputational risk as the PIC/Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) would be perceived to be funding its own exit‚” stated Ndadza.

“It would have been a great deal if we weren’t participating in the Sagarmatha listing. But you have an impaired asset being overvalued in the listing‚” said Ndadza‚ in reference to Independent Media being included as one of the businesses in the portfolio of Sagarmatha.

By buying out the PIC’s stake at a premium (above cost) Sagarmatha would be able to include that portion of Independent Media at an inflated value on its own books at a time when the company was technically insolvent.