Government Employees Pension Fund was 'misled' about R4.3bn investment

Ayo has consistently denied that there was any wrongdoing in the transaction.

Abel Sithole, the principal executive officer of the GEPF since April 2015, told the inquiry on Monday the PIC "did not involve nor inform the GEPF when it considered and made the investment in Ayo. It did not highlight this investment in its subsequent reporting to the GEPF."

Sithole was appearing before the commission of inquiry into affairs at the PIC being chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati. The GEPF is by far the largest client of the PIC, with assets of more than R1.8-trillion. The PIC manages almost all of the GEPF’s funds.

Sithole said the investment in Ayo had been a bone of contention between the PIC and its largest client.

"The PIC in its subsequent reporting to the GEPF contended that they considered that the Ayo investment fell under the 'listed' investment mandate."

By Sithole’s interpretation, this was contrary to what had previously been agreed between the two organisations. He referred to a letter the GEPF sent to the PIC in October 2017, just two months before the Ayo investment, which requested that the PIC engage the GEPF for any unlisted investments above R2bn.