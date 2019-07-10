'Politicians put pressure for PIC funds' - Dan Matjila

A storm is brewing over an alleged R2.4m undeclared loan advanced by the failed VBS Mutual Bank to former Public Investment Corporation head Dan Matjila.

The alleged loan, which was apparently not declared to the PIC, was seemingly uncovered by a forensic investigation commissioned by the corporation. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa posted pages from the alleged forensic report, dated April 2019, on his Twitter account. It details a R2.456, 761.66 given to Matjila in 2017.

The report stated: "Dr Matjila was granted a loan in VBS and, in his capacity as CEO and his direct involvement in the 2nd and 3rd rights issue, he had the duty to disclose that he received such a loan. In the absence of documentation from VBS, we are unable to conclude whether such a loan constitutes a gratification."

Matjila, who's currently on the stand at the PIC commission of inquiry in Pretoria, through his lawyers, denied receiving such a loan.

Head of corporate affairs at PIC Deon Botha yesterday couldn't confirm or deny the findings of the said forensic probe.

"The VBS investment is one of the investments that the commission of inquiry into the PIC is looking into. As a principle, the PIC does not comment on investments that are before the commission."