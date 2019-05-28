PIC has no record for R4bn investment into obscure oil exploration company

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest asset manager, has no trace of documents to show how and why it invested almost R4bn into an obscure oil company with links to the ANC and former president Jacob Zuma.

The PIC invested $270m (R3.9bn) into Camac Energy, which was subsequently renamed Erin Energy, when the little-known oil company founded by Nigerian businessman Kase Lawal listed on the JSE in 2014.

Lawal, founder and chair of Camac, was reportedly an ANC donor and accompanied the former president when he received an honorary degree from Lawal’s alma mater, Texas Southern University, the Mail & Guardian reported in 2014.

Despite investing in the company, the PIC, which looks after government workers’ savings, could not find any documents or investment committee minutes to support its reasoning for the transaction, according to evidence at the Mpati commission of inquiry into governance failures at the asset manager.

"We have been requesting information from the PIC but to date we have received no documentation or minutes authorising the investment of $270m," evidence leader Jannie Lubbe said.