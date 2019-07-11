'We cannot pretend all is well': Jessie Duarte backs Zindzi Mandela on land

Land redistribution without compensation is a policy of the ruling party and South Africans need to "stop pretending and speak plainly about what must change," says Jessie Duarte, in a spirited defence of Zindzi Mandela.

On June 14 Mandela, currently SA's ambassador to Denmark, created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

A complaint was lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission by AfriForum, which accuses her of demonstrating "a hate-bearing attitude towards white people" and contributing to racial polarisation.

“Let Zindzi Mandela be," Duarte retaliated in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

The ANC deputy secretary-general said her statement was issued in her personal capacity.