ANC to lay charges against Steve Hofmeyr after threats to Zindzi Mandela

By Nico Gous - 19 June 2019 - 21:14
The ANC plans to lay a case of crimen injuria against musician Steve Hofmeyr following threats he made to Zindzi Mandela and Phumzile van Damme.
Image: Thys Dullaart

The ANC will lay a charge of crimen injuria against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr on Thursday for “racist and inhumane rants on social media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity”.

This comes after Hofmeyr tweeted on Tuesday: “Dear Phumzile van Damme and Zindzi Mandela, I’m a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives and land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Wednesday evening that Hofmeyr’s tweets “hark back to the crude apartheid past" and are "something that no South African should tolerate”.

“This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege, which must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Mabe said the ruling party will continue to campaign “for the total isolation of apartheid remnants masquerading as advocates of racism at every public opportunity they get”.

“Racists have no place in our democratic country,” he added.

The ANC is expected to lay a charge of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr on behalf of Mandela at the Cape Town police station at 11am on Thursday.

