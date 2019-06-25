Julius Malema slams Mbeki's 'ongoing assault' on Winnie Mandela household
Former president Thabo Mbeki continues to be the talk of social media, following his call for action to be taken against the country’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that Mbeki called on the government to act against Mandela should her tweets on land be found to contradict what President Cyril Ramaphosa has said on the issue.
EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter and accused Mbeki of an ongoing "assault" on the Winnie Mandela household.
"Mbeki also seems not to be retreating his assault of the Winnie Mandela household," Malema alleged.
"What was wrong with him just saying he has no knowledge of what Zinzi Mandela said? He could not say this because the Winnie Mandela household must always be put to its place: a place of docility," said Malema.
This follows a statement from the EFF criticising Mbeki. According to the party, Mbeki had "failed with flying colours to resolve the land question" when he was president.
The party added that Mandela's sentiments represented the "genuine cry of many generations of African people who want to call this country their own".
"Essentially, the former president comments on things happening on the ground which he has no knowledge of, true to his aloof self," the statement said of Mbeki’s reaction to Zindzi’s tweets.
