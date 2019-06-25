Julius Malema slams Mbeki's 'ongoing assault' on Winnie Mandela household

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter and accused Mbeki of an ongoing "assault" on the Winnie Mandela household.

"Mbeki also seems not to be retreating his assault of the Winnie Mandela household," Malema alleged.

"What was wrong with him just saying he has no knowledge of what Zinzi Mandela said? He could not say this because the Winnie Mandela household must always be put to its place: a place of docility," said Malema.