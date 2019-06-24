EFF takes aim at 'aloof' Thabo Mbeki who 'failed' on land question

The controversy sparked by SA's ambassador to Denmark‚ Zindzi Mandela‚ refuses to die down‚ with her prime defenders the EFF now taking aim at "aloof" former president Thabo Mbeki.

The Braamfontein-based political outfit fired their salvo at Mbeki after he was reported at the weekend to calling for action to be taken against Mandela for her controversial tweets on the land question.

The EFF said Mbeki was the last person to talk on the land question accusing him of "failing with flying colours" on the issue during his two terms as president of the republic between 1999 and 2008.

According to the EFF‚ Mbeki suffered from "uncontrollable appetite to appear as a paragon of correctness".

Said the party in a statement: "Of all people who must deny Zindzi Mandela to voice this frustration is former president Mbeki. This is because as president of South Africa he failed with flying colours to resolve the land question. In fact he paid no passionate and consistent attention on it as he did the neoliberal restricting of the state.