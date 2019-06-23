Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out?

Zindzi Mandela's term as South Africa's ambassador to Denmark is expiring at the end of June and she probably already knows she will not be considered for another term, Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday.

"That is why she was so reckless with her comments on Twitter last week," a former ambassador, who was not named, told the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper.

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor confirmed to Rapport that Mandela's term in Denmark would expire soon.

"The correspondence about that is on my desk. But it is the president who appoints ambassadors, not me," she said.

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

Mandela was heavily criticised for her potentially "divisive" comments. The DA and AfriForum called for her to be recalled, while the EFF defended her.