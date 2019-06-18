DA joins AfriForum in calling for Zindzi Mandela's head over land tweet

The DA has joined AfriForum in calling for the head of South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, over a tweet about land.

The DA's shadow minister of international relations, Darren Bergman, said the comment caused a storm on social media – but perhaps more importantly, it was not sanctioned by international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

This meant she had contravened the code of conduct for the public office she occupies –and that is grounds for her dismissal, argued Bergman.

Mandela's tweet read: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."