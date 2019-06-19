Extremists must leave Zindzi alone

AfriForum is not just composed of racists but of a bunch of bullies as well. Here is an organisation that thinks black people should ask permission from them to air their views.

They have consistently denied that they're a racist organisation but they never said a word to admonish Helen Zille. Truth be told, Zindzi Mandela hasn't said anything that hasn't been said before.

Whether she's an ambassador or not, she's entitled to her views. In a way, she has confirmed what I always believed that extremists have so much in common than they care to admit. AfriForum has received support in unlikely places.

Black extremists who claim to represent poor blacks are also up in arms. According to them, Mandela is too privileged to speak for the landless people. They further accuse her of dining and socialising with same whites who won't give us land.