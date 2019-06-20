Most South Africans do not want to their politicians playing race games – instead‚ they want them to focus on creating jobs and fixing the economy.

This is according to Institute of Race Relations (IRR) associate Gabriel Crous‚ who was responding to the latest social media storms created by Zindzi Mandela and Panyaza Lesufi.

"Since the new dawn‚ we have expected a retreat in government-issued racial rhetoric‚ but instead of this we have seen it being ramped up again and again‚" said Crous.

He said what was taking place on Twitter and within certain elements of the ANC‚ the hallways of parliament‚ "and now Denmark and diplomatic corridors is different to what is really going on in South Africa".

"While there have always been elements within the ANC which have punted race nationalism and have talked up White Monopoly Capital to deflect attention from state capture‚ our surveys show that for the majority of South Africans‚ racism is seen as something politicians use as an excuse to make up for their shortcomings.

"Most South Africans‚ who are poor and suffering‚ do not want their politicians playing racial politics; rather‚ they want them to get on with the job and help build social cohesion and not divide and destroy it‚" said Crous.