Mama Winnie snub an ANC shame

Tuesday marked exactly a year since Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away.

Disappointingly, the only event to remember the Struggle icon was a low-key wreath laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery in Johannesburg where she was buried.

This was attended by politicians, friends and her family who bemoaned the fact that a year after her death the ruling ANC had done nothing to honour her.

"I think the ANC needs to do more and as she said, 'I am the ANC'. She is the ANC and so the only way to uphold her legacy is to live true to her values," her daughter Zindzi Mandela said.

Apart form honouring her earlier this year with the Isithwalandwe Award, which recognises outstanding contribution to the liberation Struggle, the ANC and the government have not done anything to honour Mama Winnie's legacy.

Last year, a resolution was passed by the City of Johannesburg to rename one of its busiest roads, William Nicol Drive, after her but that is yet to materialise.

Instead, the ANC caucus along with other opposition parties in parliament rejected an EFF-sponsored motion calling for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after Madikizela-Mandela.

Again yesterday, there was no event or lecture in her honour planned by the ANC, ANC Women's League or national government.