Zindzi Mandela not off the hook yet over Twitter rant

SA's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela is not off the hook yet following her rant on social media in a series of #OurLand tweets.

Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter had the country divided at the weekend after she tweeted about "white cowards and shivering land thieves".

Following her remarks, lobby groups and politicians called for her to be recalled from her diplomatic posting in Denmark.

Responding to the calls for Mandela's recall, the department of international relations headed by minister Naledi Pandor, said the ambassador had broken the social media policy and steps would be taken against her once the tweets have been validated.

"The challenge we have right now is that we are still trying to verify the authenticity of the tweets and a number of people within the department have been trying to get hold of the ambassador to verify if she tweeted these comments so that we can decide on a way forward," said department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.

However, on Saturday, Mandela said she was not accountable to anyone for her views after AfriForum said Pandor should recall and fire her for "racist and divisive" tweets.

"I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand," she tweeted.

Ngqengelele said the ambassador's utterances would be attended to because the issue of tweeting in her personal capacity did not apply for any government official.

"As a representative of the government as well as a person who works for [the department] of international relations, she is governed by the social media policy that the department has. The issue of [tweeting in her] personal capacity would not apply because all the representatives of government have to adhere to it," he said.