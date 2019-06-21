International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has reprimanded SA's ambassador to Denmark‚ Zindzi Mandela‚ following her controversial tweets.

In an interview on Radio 702‚ Pandor said Mandela told her she had been under "extreme provocation and degradation'' regarding comments about her mother.

On June 14‚ Mandela created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

Mandela was heavily criticised for her potentially "divisive" comments. The DA and AfriForum called for her to be recalled‚ while the EFF defended her.

Pandor said she spoke to Mandela‚ who confirmed the tweets were hers.

"She reported to me that she'd had weeks of what she termed extreme provocation and degradation through various comments about her parents‚ particularly Mrs [Winnie] Mandela ... and the former president‚ [Nelson] Mandela.