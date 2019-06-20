Land, controversy and race: A timeline of 'Zindzi Mandela's' Twitter storm

Meanwhile, those who shared 'Mandela's' views defended her comments using the hashtag #HandsOffZindziMandela.

Malema publicly called for support for 'Mandela' during a Youth Day rally at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape, telling cheering supporters: "Long live Winnie Mandela, long live. Hands off Zindzi Mandela! Mayibuye iAfrica."

June 17: Dirco keeps mum

Speaking to News24, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela could not confirm the department's plan of action regarding Mandela's alleged tweets, saying he first needed to confirm the authenticity of the account and if it belongs to her.

"I need to first check with her whether this is her account because it is not verified, whether she is the one who has been tweeting, and whether she stands by those tweets, if it is her who has been tweeting," said Monyela.