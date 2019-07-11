WATCH | Hijackers caught on camera - and nabbed in 13 minutes

A video showing robbers' every move during a daylight hijacking near the London Road exit on the N3 in Johannesburg has proved how technology can be used to put criminals behind bars.

National roads agency Sanral shared dramatic footage of armed men - who were caught by cameras managed by the agency's traffic centre - hijacking another vehicle. They were followed by the Johannesburg metro police and caught in 13 minutes, according to the agency.

Sanral's Vusi Mona said the agency had installed cameras in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Apart from catching criminals, Mona said the cameras would also assist motorists to better navigate their way through busy traffic, among other functions.

Mona said there were 294 CCTV cameras across Gauteng, which operate 24 hours a day.