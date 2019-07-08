AfriForum lodges hate speech complaint against Zindzi Mandela

AfriForum has lodged a complaint of hate speech against SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela for tweets the organisation believes “bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude”.

The complaint was lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves” tweets went viral.

AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey said in a statement on Monday: "Mandela bore witness to a hate-bearing attitude towards white people in the country. She has publicly contributed to the polarisation of local communities. With crude language, as well as false and humiliating references such as ‘rapists’, ‘cowards’ and ‘land thieves’, she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating.

“Her defence – that she is entitled to her personal opinion – demonstrates a complete lack of insight into her responsibility as ambassador to promote the image of South Africa and to serve all South Africans without prejudice.

"It is also inconsistent with the South African constitution, which clearly states that the country belongs to everyone. She has to be held accountable for her actions and AfriForum therefore requests the SAHRC to investigate and act in this regard.”

Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Mandela’s term as ambassador had been extended from June to December 2019.