Zindzi Mandela spoke truth to power

Ambassador Zindzi Mandela's truthfulness in her latest utterances on European privilege is a vindication that her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, did not die in vain. Madikizela-Mandela died for the truth, and her conviction that Africans have a right to be treated as any other people. Zindzi, don't retract anything from your declaration to satisfy your critics. It is true all you said! Retire from public service at peace with yourself. - Mohato wa Mohato

Don't rush to judge the ANC

People who are against the ANC must think twice because you can't bring changes within a short space of time. Change can take a long time to be realised, just as it took a long time to end apartheid. - Anonymous

Will commission right wrongs?

The 1963 Snyman Commission condemned the Africans in SA to second-class citizens and servitude in their own land.

Comparatively, with the highly publicised and regarded Ngcobo Commission, are we likely to experience far-reaching recommendations in preserving and restoring the sovereignty and dignity of the African people?

Or are we to experience the endorsement of preservation of the colonial European privileges and looting? Let history judge. - Mohato wa Mohato