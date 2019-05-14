Krugersdorp murders: 'I was sure they would kill me if I didn't take part'

Marcel Steyn says she did not leave the group implicated in the Krugersdorp murders because she was afraid they would "get rid" of her.

"My mother said if I don't take part they will get rid of me like Mikeila," she told the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

"I was sure that they would kill me because they threatened my brother several times and they killed Mikeila. I would be no different," Marcel said.

Mikeila Valentine was the late wife of Zak Valentine - one of the people implicated in the killing spree. She was hit with a hammer and killed in a stabbing frenzy at her Ruimsig‚ Johannesburg‚ home in October 2012.

Marcel - along with Cecilia Steyn, 37, and Zak, 33 - have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation. Her brother Le Roux Steyn entered into a plea bargain with the state in 2018.