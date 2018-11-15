Ria Grunewald‚ testifying in the trial of the alleged Krugersdorp killers‚ said she was initially reluctant to testify in the trial of self-proclaimed reformed satanist Cecilia Steyn because she feared the mother of two "had something on her" in the form of incriminating video footage.

"I learned that they would invite students to parties‚ drug them until they fell asleep and when they woke up‚ they would show them footage that they took when they were asleep. That is how they blackmailed them into joining the satanic church‚" Grunewald said. "I'm afraid she's got something on me that I am not aware of."

She said she decided to testify because she wanted the truth to come out.

"I needed to tell the truth. I wanted the truth to come out‚" Grunewald said.

She was testifying in the trial of Cecilia Steyn‚ Marcel Steyn and former insurance broker Zac Valentine. The Krugersdorp neighbours and friends stand accused of involvement in the murder of 11 people from 2012 to 2016. The trio have pleaded not guilty. Three other people are serving lengthy jail terms in connection with the killing spree‚ including Marcel’s mother‚ Marinda Steyn.