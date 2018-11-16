Cecilia Steyn‚ implicated in a string of murders dubbed the “Krugersdorp killings” and described by witnesses as a self-proclaimed witch‚ will deny claiming to have supernatural powers.

Steyn's lawyer told the South Gauteng High Court on Friday that his client would also deny other statements by witnesses that she claimed to have matriculated at 14 and had three qualifications.

Witnesses who have so far testified in the trial have said that Cecilia Steyn claimed to be the bride of Satan‚ that she would walk on water and hold her breath under water for an hour.

She could‚ according to their testimony‚ transform herself into a wolf and was able to leave her body‚ enter the body of another person and make them kill people.

Ria Grunewald‚ 63‚ told the court this week that Cecilia had told her that she was 14 when she passed matric and that she had qualifications in psychiatry‚ law and theology.