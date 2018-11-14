Death threats and church murders: Krugersdorp witness testifies

"Wherever I go they fall like flies," is one of many threatening messages Ria Grunewald got when she cut ties with Cecilia Steyn.

Grunewald was testifying on Wednesday in the trial of Cecilia Steyn, Marcel Steyn and former insurance broker Zac Valentine. The Krugersdorp neighbours and friends stand accused of involvement in the murder of 11 people from 2012 to 2016. The trio have pleaded not guilty. Three other people are serving lengthy jail terms in connection with the killing spree, including Marcel’s mother, Marinda Steyn.

The initial killings were allegedly sparked by a split in a church group called Overcomers Through Christ (OTC). The group’s aim was converting satanists to Christianity. Cecilia and her friends formed the Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) group.

The first victims were linked to the OTC church: Natacha Burger, 33, and her neighbour Joyce Boonzaaier‚ 68‚ had their throats slit in Centurion in July 2012. Then 75-year-old pastor Reginald Bendixen was stabbed and hacked to death with an axe at his home in Honeydew in August 2012.

On Wednesday, Grunewald told the South Gauteng High Court of the period preceding the murders of the OTC church members, of becoming wary of Cecilia and of receiving anonymous death threats.

She said she and Cecilia were extremely close when they were part of the OTC church, and that she treated the other woman like a daughter.