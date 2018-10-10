Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testify in the trial.

They were part of the Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) group. The group is accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016.

Most of the murders were orchestrated in a similar fashion.

The victims‚ many of them financial advisors and estate agents‚ were lured to 17 Cosanna flats in Krugersdorp where Marinda Steyn lived.

In most cases‚ they were strangled to death by Le Roux.

Their first victim was Glen McGregor‚ who was approached by Marinda under the false pretence that she needed assistance with a tax matter. Marinda‚ Le Roux and John Barnard met him at his home in Avalonia near Krugersdorp.

During the meeting Marinda shot McGregor. He was still alive and was forced to provide his banking details. They made an electronic transfer of R6‚000 from his account to a Capitec account of Marinda.

Le Roux said he met their second victim‚ Anthony Scholefield‚ at the Key West Mall in Krugersdorp.

Scholefield was also lured to 17 Cosanna flats. On his arrival‚ Marinda pointed a firearm at him and instructed him to lie down.

Le Roux said he tied his hands and feet with a rope. Scholefield was also forced to provide his banking details.

"My mother [Marinda] told me that it was now time to strangle him. I strangled him."

They then dropped his car with his body near a primary school in Krugersdorp. The key was left in the ignition. Le Roux said he walked to Krugersdorp West and maxed the bank cards at Delta Spar.