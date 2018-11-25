Huisgenoot magazine journalist suspended for 'affair' with Krugersdorp killer

Afrikaans weekly magazine Huisgenoot has suspended one of its journalists for having a “potentially unprofessional relationship” with one of the convicted Krugersdorp murderers.

Huisgenoot editor Yvonne Beyers said in a statement the allegations were viewed in a very serious light and that an investigation was under way.

The journalist was suspended on Friday.

“Pending the outcome of our internal investigation no further comment will be forthcoming‚” Beyers said in a statement posted on Netwerk24.

Rapport newspaper on Sunday said the journalist was in a romantic relationship with Le Roux Steyn‚ 22‚ who has been sentenced to 25 years in jail and who turned state witness in the bizarre trial that has seen mention of satanism and the occult.