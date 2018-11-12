Vlakfontein murders' suspect fears co-accused plans to kill him

One of the two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein pleaded with the court to ensure his safety as his co-accused has allegedly threatened to kill him. This came out in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court where a 27-year-old man and Fita Khupe, 61, appeared on charges of murder on Monday.

The pair face seven counts of murder and theft after bank cards of the deceased were also found in their possession. The 27-year-old also faces three charges of rape. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane he is alleged to have raped one child and two adults.

Police found the bodies of three women and four children buried inside the house on October 29. This after the neighbours raised the alarm about the foul smell coming out of the property.