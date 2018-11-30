'Pray, I am going to kill you now,' Krugersdorp murderer tells victim

Convicted murderer Marinda Steyn looked one of her victims in the eyes, told her to pray and then stabbed her to death.

"I told her pray, I am going to kill you now. Then she started praying and then I killed her," Steyn told the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Steyn, who is serving 11 life terms, was testifying about the murder of Mikeila Valentine, the wife of one of the accused, Zak Valentine.

She was dressed in a blue women's correctional services outfit.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marinda Steyn's daughter Marcel Steyn are accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Le Roux Steyn, Marinda Steyn’s son, is already serving 25 years behind bars.

In 2016 John Barnard was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a plea agreement with the state.

The group decided to kill Mikeila Valentine after she became suspicious of their murderous activities. On the morning of October 4 2012, Zak Valentine put sleeping tablets in his wife's coffee and gave the house keys to Marinda Steyn.